Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

