Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the highest is $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 125,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,728. The firm has a market cap of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

