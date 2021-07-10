Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.87 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.