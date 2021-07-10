Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $480.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.