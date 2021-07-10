Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYN stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

