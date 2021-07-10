Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

