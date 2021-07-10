Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $360,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,862 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

