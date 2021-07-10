Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,132,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,125,000 after acquiring an additional 141,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $224.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

