Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 13,747 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

