Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

CLIGF stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

