Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -202.62 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

