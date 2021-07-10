Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:CVEO opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41. Civeo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $283.00 million, a P/E ratio of -141.70 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

