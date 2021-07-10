City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in City by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.11 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

