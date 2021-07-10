Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

