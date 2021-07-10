Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,471 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

