Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT opened at $134.96 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.