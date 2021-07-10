Citigroup Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 393,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

