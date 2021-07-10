Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOVA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

