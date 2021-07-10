Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 276,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Puxin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NEW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin Limited has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

