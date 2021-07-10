Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $27.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

