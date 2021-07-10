Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.90 ($3.46). 9,489,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

