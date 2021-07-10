Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Set at $85.79 by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) received a $85.79 target price from equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. 319,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,440. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

