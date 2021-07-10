CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,746,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

