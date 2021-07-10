CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.