CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,298 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.