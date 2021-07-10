CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

