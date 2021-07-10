CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $222.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.92. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

