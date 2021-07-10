CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 511 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

