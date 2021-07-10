Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.