Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Chemed worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chemed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.92. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

