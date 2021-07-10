Check Point Software Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

