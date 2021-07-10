Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,986,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

