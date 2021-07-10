CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $57.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CF. HSBC raised their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:CF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

