CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

