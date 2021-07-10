Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $205.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.92 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

