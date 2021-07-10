Centiva Capital LP Invests $513,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.