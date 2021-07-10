Centiva Capital LP Invests $481,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $86,382,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Union Pacific by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.