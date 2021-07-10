Centiva Capital LP Has $496,000 Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

