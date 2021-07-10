Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 45,000 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000.

OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

