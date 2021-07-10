Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,414.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

