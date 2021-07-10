Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,241 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $83.67 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $1,965,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

