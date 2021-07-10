Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.59. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

