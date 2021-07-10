Celo Price Reaches $2.97 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $789.57 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00008788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00162659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.94 or 0.99856650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00934425 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

