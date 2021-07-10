Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.79 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.83.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

