Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CASA stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

