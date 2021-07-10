Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
CASA stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.