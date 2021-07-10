Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.60 Million

Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $705.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.10 million. Carter’s reported sales of $514.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

