Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.