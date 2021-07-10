Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 221.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $482,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CARR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,864. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

