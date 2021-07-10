Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,791 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 23,124,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,095,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.