Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.